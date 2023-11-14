Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "47 Months, Check"

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2023

    Photo by John Pellino 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    The U.S. Military Academy at West Point held its Graduation and Commissioning Ceremony for the Class of 2023 at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York, on May 27, 2023. Kamala D. Harris, 49th Vice President of the United States was the commencement speaker.

    TAGS

    USMA
    Cadets
    West Point
    U.S. Military Academy
    Army

