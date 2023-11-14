The U.S. Military Academy at West Point held its Graduation and Commissioning Ceremony for the Class of 2023 at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York, on May 27, 2023. Kamala D. Harris, 49th Vice President of the United States was the commencement speaker.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2023 19:59
|Photo ID:
|8125478
|VIRIN:
|230527-O-YJ405-1404
|Resolution:
|4898x3265
|Size:
|641.8 KB
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NY, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
This work, "We've Made It", by John Pellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT