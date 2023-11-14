Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "I'm Watching You, New Cadet"

    &quot;I'm Watching You, New Cadet&quot;

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Elizabeth Woodruff 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    The U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School conducts Cadet Candidate Reception Day on Jul 10, 2023. U.S. Military Academy Prep School, West Point, New York.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 19:59
    Photo ID: 8125476
    VIRIN: 230710-O-MV765-3460
    Resolution: 4975x3321
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "I'm Watching You, New Cadet", by Elizabeth Woodruff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    United States Military Academy
    USCC

