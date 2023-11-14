"You're Next"

The U.S. Military Academy's Parachute team teamed up with the 2nd Battalion, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne), based at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, for a day of parachute jumps, Sep.6, 2023, at West Point, N.Y.
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2023 19:48
|Photo ID:
|8125470
|VIRIN:
|230906-A-BA007-4283
|Resolution:
|5730x3822
|Size:
|9.75 MB
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NY, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|1
