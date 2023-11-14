JBLM celebrates Native American Heritage Month

Joint Base Lewis-McChord has hosted numerous heritage events through the years. In these photos, Dr. Barney Old Coyote, a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress gunner and Crow language code talker from World War II, and Gene Tagaban, an Inspirational Performing Artist and storyteller, engages a group of soldiers, civilians and family members for the Joint Base Lewis-McChord 2010 National Native American Heritage Month observance lunch at the American Lake Community Club (U.S. Air Force courtesy photos)

