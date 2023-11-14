Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBLM celebrates Native American Heritage Month

    JBLM celebrates Native American Heritage Month

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Airman Colleen Coulthard 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord has hosted numerous heritage events through the years. In these photos, Dr. Barney Old Coyote, a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress gunner and Crow language code talker from World War II, and Gene Tagaban, an Inspirational Performing Artist and storyteller, engages a group of soldiers, civilians and family members for the Joint Base Lewis-McChord 2010 National Native American Heritage Month observance lunch at the American Lake Community Club (U.S. Air Force courtesy photos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 19:37
    Photo ID: 8125462
    VIRIN: 231115-F-TT585-1002
    Resolution: 2000x1600
    Size: 328.01 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLM celebrates Native American Heritage Month, by Amn Colleen Coulthard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    November
    Native American Heritage Month
    JBLM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT