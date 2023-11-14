Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VADM Aeschbach visits COMPACFLT [Image 2 of 4]

    VADM Aeschbach visits COMPACFLT

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Sypert 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, commander, Naval Information Forces, speaks to Sailors about community health during an all-hands call at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Nov. 14, 2023. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VADM Aeschbach visits COMPACFLT [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COMPACFLT
    Information Warfare
    NAVIFOR

