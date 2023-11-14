Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, left, commander, Naval Information Forces, and Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, pose for a photo in front of the Nimitz desk at U.S. Pacific Fleet Headquarters, Nov. 14, 2023. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2023 19:32
|Photo ID:
|8125452
|VIRIN:
|231114-N-TT639-1005
|Resolution:
|4016x2869
|Size:
|854.71 KB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VADM Aeschbach visits COMPACFLT [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
