Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, left, commander, Naval Information Forces, and Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, pose for a photo in front of the Nimitz desk at U.S. Pacific Fleet Headquarters, Nov. 14, 2023. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.14.2023 Date Posted: 11.15.2023 19:32 Photo ID: 8125452 VIRIN: 231114-N-TT639-1005 Resolution: 4016x2869 Size: 854.71 KB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VADM Aeschbach visits COMPACFLT [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.