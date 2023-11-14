Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    "Distributing the Class Rings"

    &quot;Distributing the Class Rings&quot;

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Jorge Garcia 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Gold shimmered on the fields of The Plain as the Class of 2024 Cadets donned their class rings to the roaring excitement of family and friends during the Ring Weekend Ceremony on Aug. 25 at the U.S. Military Academy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 19:49
    Photo ID: 8125445
    VIRIN: 230825-A-BA007-3326
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 3.95 MB
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Distributing the Class Rings", by Jorge Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    United States Military Academy
    USCC
    Ring Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT