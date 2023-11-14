"The Ring to Prove it All"

Gold shimmered on the fields of The Plain as the Class of 2024 Cadets donned their class rings to the roaring excitement of family and friends during the Ring Weekend Ceremony on Aug. 25 at the U.S. Military Academy.



Junior cadets marvel at the senior cadet's gold-encrusted class ring.

