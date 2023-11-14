Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marching to the Plain

    Marching to the Plain

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Luisito Brooks 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    The U.S. Military Academy honored members of the Long Gray Line during the annual Alumni Wreath Laying Ceremony at the base of the Col. Sylvanus Thayer statue, May 23, 2023.

    The ceremony was held with Superintendent Lt. Gen. Steve Gilland, Command Sgt. Maj. Phil Barretto, West Point Association of Graduates President Todd Browne, First Captain Lauren Drysdale and oldest living West Point graduate in attendance, retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Samuel K. Lessey Jr., Class of 1945.

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 19:49
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 
    United States Military Academy
    USCC
    Alumni Wreath Laying Ceremony

