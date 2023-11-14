Marching to the Plain

The U.S. Military Academy honored members of the Long Gray Line during the annual Alumni Wreath Laying Ceremony at the base of the Col. Sylvanus Thayer statue, May 23, 2023.
The ceremony was held with Superintendent Lt. Gen. Steve Gilland, Command Sgt. Maj. Phil Barretto, West Point Association of Graduates President Todd Browne, First Captain Lauren Drysdale and oldest living West Point graduate in attendance, retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Samuel K. Lessey Jr., Class of 1945.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2023 19:49
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NY, US
