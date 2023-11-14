231115-N-SO660-1019 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 15, 2023) Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jose Fernandezdiaz, left, from San Antonio, and Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Anna Colling, from Denver, assemble a sensory unit in the advanced target/forward-looking infrared shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 15. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kyree Rogers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2023 Date Posted: 11.15.2023 14:31 Photo ID: 8124990 VIRIN: 231115-N-SO660-1019 Resolution: 3850x2562 Size: 929.03 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform daily maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by SA Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.