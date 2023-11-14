Uniforms in the Community

U.S. Air Force Col. Brant Putnam, 162nd Wing Commander, speaks to members of the Southern Arizona Leadership Council in Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2023. Putnam presented a slideshow on the 162nd Wing and its future plans and impact. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn)

