Recruits with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, go to the Recruit Exhange on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., November 14, 2023. The Recruit Exhange offers extra hygiene gear, cleaning supplies, and clothing needed throughout training.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2023 11:41
|Photo ID:
|8124667
|VIRIN:
|231114-M-CV013-5935
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
This work, The Essentials [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Jacqueline Kliewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
