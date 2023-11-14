U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing Commander, speaks to members of the Southern Arizona Leadership Council in Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2023. Mills spoke during the military impact section of the SALC conference. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.10.2023 Date Posted: 11.15.2023 11:37 Photo ID: 8124666 VIRIN: 231110-F-QO903-1214 Resolution: 3000x2143 Size: 855.45 KB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Uniforms in the Community [Image 8 of 8], by Amn William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.