The Essentials

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, go to the Recruit Exhange on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., November 14, 2023. The Recruit Exhange offers extra hygiene gear, cleaning supplies, and clothing needed throughout training.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer)

    Hygiene
    Cleaning
    Recruit Training
    ERR
    November Company
    MCRDPI

