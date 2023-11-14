U.S. Air Force Col. Brant Putnam, 162nd Wing Commander, left, and Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing Commander, right, attend a luncheon with Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs at the Southern Arizona Leadership Council in Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2023. Leaders from several communities in Arizona attended the council and met with one another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.10.2023 Date Posted: 11.15.2023 11:37 Photo ID: 8124662 VIRIN: 231110-F-QO903-1058 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 923.03 KB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Uniforms in the Community [Image 8 of 8], by Amn William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.