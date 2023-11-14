U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing Commander, left, and Col. Brant Putnam, 162nd Wing Commander, right, speak with a member of the Southern Arizona Leadership Council in Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2023. Mills and Putnam were invited to speak in front of the council. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2023 11:37
|Photo ID:
|8124660
|VIRIN:
|231110-F-QO903-1020
|Resolution:
|3000x2143
|Size:
|811.33 KB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Uniforms in the Community [Image 8 of 8], by Amn William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT