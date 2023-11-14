U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing Commander, left, and Col. Brant Putnam, 162nd Wing Commander, right, speak with a member of the Southern Arizona Leadership Council in Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2023. Mills and Putnam were invited to speak in front of the council. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.10.2023 Date Posted: 11.15.2023 11:37 Photo ID: 8124660 VIRIN: 231110-F-QO903-1020 Resolution: 3000x2143 Size: 811.33 KB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Uniforms in the Community [Image 8 of 8], by Amn William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.