    Uniforms in the Community [Image 1 of 8]

    Uniforms in the Community

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2023

    Photo by Airman William Finn 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing Commander, speaks with Southern Arizona Leadership Council members in Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2023. Mills was invited to speak during the military section of the Council. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn)

    This work, Uniforms in the Community [Image 8 of 8], by Amn William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

