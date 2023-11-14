Recruits with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, go to the Recruit Exhange on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., November 14, 2023. The Recruit Exhange offers extra hygiene gear, cleaning supplies, and clothing needed throughout training.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.14.2023 Date Posted: 11.15.2023 11:41 Photo ID: 8124657 VIRIN: 231114-M-CV013-5323 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 3.44 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Essentials [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Jacqueline Kliewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.