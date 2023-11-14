Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Center for the Intrepid [Image 2 of 3]

    Center for the Intrepid

    TX, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    The Center for the Intrepid is part of Brooke Army Medical Center at Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas. The CFI provides rehabilitation for military casualties who have sustained amputation, burns, or functional limb loss and promotes research in the fields of orthopedics, prosthetics, and physical/occupational rehabilitation. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 08:32
    Photo ID: 8124121
    VIRIN: 231114-D-HZ730-3888
    Resolution: 7651x5101
    Size: 10.68 MB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Center for the Intrepid [Image 3 of 3], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Center for the Intrepid
    Center for the Intrepid
    Center for the Intrepid

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Center for the Intrepid
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    CFI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT