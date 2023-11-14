River Site Survey

U.S. Army and Brazilian Army leaders conduct a site survey of the boat landing area in Oiapoque, Brazil during Exercise Southern Vanguard 24, Nov. 12, 2023. Southern Vanguard, an annual bilateral exercise which rotates between partner nations in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility, is designed to enhance partner interoperability between the U.S. and partner nation forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)

