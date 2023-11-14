Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    River Site Survey [Image 2 of 5]

    River Site Survey

    OIAPOQUE, AP, BRAZIL

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army and Brazilian Army leaders conduct a site survey of the boat landing area in Oiapoque, Brazil during Exercise Southern Vanguard 24, Nov. 12, 2023. Southern Vanguard, an annual bilateral exercise which rotates between partner nations in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility, is designed to enhance partner interoperability between the U.S. and partner nation forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 08:37
    Photo ID: 8124116
    VIRIN: 231111-A-JF826-1124
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 5.7 MB
    Location: OIAPOQUE, AP, BR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, River Site Survey [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ExSV24

