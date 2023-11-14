Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Brazilian Special Forces conduct HAHO jump in Brazil [Image 14 of 16]

    U.S., Brazilian Special Forces conduct HAHO jump in Brazil

    AP, BRAZIL

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    A U.S. Army Special Operations Soldier assigned to 7th Special Forces Group gathers his parachute after a high altitude, high opening airborne operation in Amapá, Brazil during Southern Vanguard 24, Nov. 7, 2023. Southern Vanguard, an annual bilateral exercise which rotates between partner nations in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility, and is designed to enhance partner interoperability between the U.S. and partner nation forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)

    TAGS

    U.S. Army South
    U.S. Southern Command
    High Altitude High Opening
    Southern Vanguard 24
    ExSV24
    7th Group Special Forces

