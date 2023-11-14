U.S., Brazilian Special Forces conduct HAHO jump in Brazil

A U.S. Army Special Operations Soldier assigned to 7th Special Forces Group gathers his parachute after a high altitude, high opening airborne operation in Amapá, Brazil during Southern Vanguard 24, Nov. 7, 2023. Southern Vanguard, an annual bilateral exercise which rotates between partner nations in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility, and is designed to enhance partner interoperability between the U.S. and partner nation forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)

