TAIP pays for continuity at Incirlik AB

An Infographic explaining the success of the recent increase of the Turkey Assignment Incentive Pay program, known as TAIP, after which many 39th Air Base Wing Airmen have opted to stay at Incirlik Air Base for an additional 12 months for an extra $1,000 a month. The increase in incentive pay will also improve continuity throughout the wing once those who have elected to TAIP reach the second year of their tours. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

