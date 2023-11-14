Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAIP pays for continuity at Incirlik AB

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    An Infographic explaining the success of the recent increase of the Turkey Assignment Incentive Pay program, known as TAIP, after which many 39th Air Base Wing Airmen have opted to stay at Incirlik Air Base for an additional 12 months for an extra $1,000 a month. The increase in incentive pay will also improve continuity throughout the wing once those who have elected to TAIP reach the second year of their tours. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

