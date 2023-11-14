598th Transportation Battalion Assumption of Responsibility

During his recent visit to the European area of operation, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gavin Lawrence, commanding general of Military Surface Deployment & Distribution Command, addresses the audience during an assumption of responsibility ceremony at Sembach Community Activity Center, Sembach, Germany, November 14, 2023. U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Neil D. Ruiz assumes responsibility of the 598th Transportation Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

