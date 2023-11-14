598th Transportation Brigade Assumption of Responsibility

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Neil D. Ruiz addresses the audience for the first time as the new senior enlisted leader of the 598th Transportation Brigade during an assumption of responsibility ceremony at Sembach Community Activity Center, Sembach, Germany, November 14, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

