U.S. Army Col. Robert L. Kellam, commander of the 598th Transportation Brigade, addresses the audience during an assumption of responsibility ceremony at Sembach Community Activity Center, Sembach, Germany, November 14, 2023. U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Neil D. Ruiz assumes responsibility of the brigade as its new senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2023 06:31
|Photo ID:
|8123930
|VIRIN:
|231114-A-PB921-1032
|Resolution:
|2976x3544
|Size:
|6.02 MB
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 598th Transportation Battalion Assumption of Responsibility [Image 11 of 11], by Elisabeth Paqué, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
