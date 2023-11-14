Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    598th Transportation Battalion Assumption of Responsibility [Image 7 of 11]

    598th Transportation Battalion Assumption of Responsibility

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Elisabeth Paqué 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Col. Robert L. Kellam, commander of the 598th Transportation Brigade, addresses the audience during an assumption of responsibility ceremony at Sembach Community Activity Center, Sembach, Germany, November 14, 2023. U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Neil D. Ruiz assumes responsibility of the brigade as its new senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 06:31
    Photo ID: 8123930
    VIRIN: 231114-A-PB921-1032
    Resolution: 2976x3544
    Size: 6.02 MB
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 598th Transportation Battalion Assumption of Responsibility [Image 11 of 11], by Elisabeth Paqué, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    598th Transportation Battalion Assumption of Responsibility
    598th Transportation Battalion Assumption of Responsibility
    598th Transportation Battalion Assumption of Responsibility
    598th Transportation Battalion Assumption of Responsibility
    598th Transportation Battalion Assumption of Responsibility
    598th Transportation Battalion Assumption of Responsibility
    598th Transportation Battalion Assumption of Responsibility
    598th Transportation Battalion Assumption of Responsibility
    598th Transportation Battalion Assumption of Responsibility
    598th Transportation Battalion Assumption of Responsibility
    598th Transportation Battalion Assumption of Responsibility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    7th ATC-TSAE
    598th Transportation Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT