U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Neil D. Ruiz receives the unit colors as he becomes the senior enlisted leader of the 598th Transportation Brigade during an assumption of responsibility ceremony at Sembach Community Activity Center, Sembach, Germany, November 14, 2023. U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Neil D. Ruiz assumes responsibility of the brigade as its new senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.14.2023 Date Posted: 11.15.2023 06:31 Photo ID: 8123929 VIRIN: 231114-A-PB921-1030 Resolution: 3488x4664 Size: 9.6 MB Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 598th Transportation Battalion Assumption of Responsibility [Image 11 of 11], by Elisabeth Paqué, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.