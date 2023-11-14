Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    598th Transportation Brigade Assumption of Responsibility [Image 2 of 11]

    598th Transportation Brigade Assumption of Responsibility

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Elisabeth Paqué 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    During his recent visit to the European area of operation, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gavin Lawrence (left), commanding general of Military Surface Deployment & Distribution Command, took time to recognize and present coins to several members of the 598th Transportation Brigade prior to an assumption of responsibility ceremony at Sembach Community Activity Center, Sembach, Germany, November 14, 2023. U.S. Army Col. Robert L. Kellam (right), commander of the 598th Transportation Brigade, looks on. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 06:31
    Photo ID: 8123924
    VIRIN: 231114-A-PB921-1005
    Resolution: 7424x4376
    Size: 21.38 MB
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 
    This work, 598th Transportation Brigade Assumption of Responsibility [Image 11 of 11], by Elisabeth Paqué, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

