231026-N-CV021-1068 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 26, 2023) Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Ryan Michael, from Shenandoah, Virginia, cleans the MK 45 5-inch 54/62 caliber gun (MK 45) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) after a live fire exercise conducted as part of operation Noble Wolverine, Oct. 26. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2023 05:15
|Photo ID:
|8123915
|VIRIN:
|231026-N-CV021-1068
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|SHENANDOAH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a live fire exercise with the HMCS Ottawa (FFH 341) and the HMAS Brisbane (DDG 41) as part of operation Noble Wolverine in the South China Sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
