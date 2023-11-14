Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a live fire exercise with the HMCS Ottawa (FFH 341) and the HMAS Brisbane (DDG 41) as part of operation Noble Wolverine in the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    10.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    231026-N-CV021-1008 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 26, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Mayte Cruzrodriguez, from Port Saint Lucie, Florida, left, and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Sebastian Wheeler, from San Francisco, right, conduct an operation check on the MK 45 5-inch 54/62 caliber gun (MK 45) before a live fire exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) as part of operation Noble Wolverine, Oct. 26. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    DESRON 15
    USS Rafael Peralta
    DDG 115
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

