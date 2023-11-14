231026-N-CV021-1080 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 26, 2023) Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Ryan Michael, from Shenandoah, Virginia, left, and Gunner's Mate 1st Class Daniel Gregory, from Stearns, Kentucky, right, clean the MK 45 5-inch 54/62 caliber gun (MK 45) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) after a live fire exercise conducted as part of operation Noble Wolverine, Oct. 26. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a live fire exercise with the HMCS Ottawa (FFH 341) and the HMAS Brisbane (DDG 41) as part of operation Noble Wolverine in the South China Sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.