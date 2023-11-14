Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a live fire exercise with the HMCS Ottawa (FFH 341) and the HMAS Brisbane (DDG 41) as part of operation Noble Wolverine in the South China Sea

231026-N-CV021-1040 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 26, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a live fire exercise with Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Ottawa (FFH 341) and Royal Australian Navy guided-missile destroyer HMAS Brisbane (DDG 41) as part of operation Noble Wolverine, Oct. 26. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
Date Taken:
|10.26.2023
Date Posted:
|11.15.2023 05:15
Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
