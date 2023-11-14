231023-N-CV021-1091 CHANGI, SINGAPORE (Oct. 23, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) watch the ship pull from port after a scheduled port visit to Singapore, Oct. 23. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2023 04:37
|Photo ID:
|8123901
|VIRIN:
|231023-N-CV021-1091
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a sea and anchor detail for the ship’s departure from Singapore [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT