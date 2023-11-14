Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a sea and anchor detail for the ship’s departure from Singapore

231023-N-CV021-1017 CHANGI, SINGAPORE (Oct. 23, 2023) Seaman Jamie Olivo, from Pomona, California, left, Logistics Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Rice, from Houston, middle, and Seaman Nathan Pauls, from Gooding, Idaho, right, help detach the brow aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during the sea and anchor detail for the ship’s departure from Singapore, Oct. 23. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

