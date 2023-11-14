231023-N-CV021-1054 CHANGI, SINGAPORE (Oct. 23, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Quincy Smith, from Houston, front, and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Kaitlyn Alfaro, from Los Angeles, back, prepare to make up the forward tug during a sea and anchor detail for the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta’s (DDG 115) departure from Singapore, Oct. 23. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.23.2023 Date Posted: 11.15.2023 04:37 Photo ID: 8123895 VIRIN: 231023-N-CV021-1054 Resolution: 5103x3402 Size: 845.85 KB Location: SG Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a sea and anchor detail for the ship’s departure from Singapore [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.