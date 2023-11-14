Marilyn Brulez, safety officer for U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Benelux, but also a dance teacher, explains the moves of Latin dances to military and civilians working in the USAG Benelux area of responsibility as part of the National Hispanic Heritage Month celebration in the auditorium of Caserne Daumerie, Chièvres, Belgium, Oct. 10, 2014. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2014 Date Posted: 11.15.2023 03:11 Photo ID: 8123874 VIRIN: 141014-A-BD610-7783 Resolution: 3451x2986 Size: 2.7 MB Location: CHIEVRES, WHT, BE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Benelux Spotlight: Marilyn Brulez, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.