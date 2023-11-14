USAG Benelux Spotlight: Marilyn Brulez

Marilyn Brulez, safety officer for U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Benelux, but also a dance teacher, explains the moves of Latin dances to military and civilians working in the USAG Benelux area of responsibility as part of the National Hispanic Heritage Month celebration in the auditorium of Caserne Daumerie, Chièvres, Belgium, Oct. 10, 2014. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|10.14.2014
|11.15.2023 03:11
|8123874
|141014-A-BD610-7783
|3451x2986
|2.7 MB
|CHIEVRES, WHT, BE
|4
|0
