    USAG Benelux Spotlight: Marilyn Brulez

    CHIEVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    10.14.2014

    Marilyn Brulez, safety officer for U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Benelux, but also a dance teacher, explains the moves of Latin dances to military and civilians working in the USAG Benelux area of responsibility as part of the National Hispanic Heritage Month celebration in the auditorium of Caserne Daumerie, Chièvres, Belgium, Oct. 10, 2014. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2014
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 03:11
