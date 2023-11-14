Sailors aboard the destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a sea and anchor detail for the ship’s departure from Donghae, Republic of Korea

231113-N-CV021-1008 DONGHAE, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (Nov. 13, 2023) Seaman Apprentice Odell Gamble, from Harlem, New York, helps disconnect the brow from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during the sea and anchor detail for the ship’s departure from Donghae, Republic of Korea, Nov. 13. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
11.13.2023
11.15.2023
|8123865
|231113-N-CV021-1008
|6301x4201
|1.95 MB
DONGHAE, KR
HARLEM, NY, US
|5
|0
