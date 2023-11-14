231113-N-CV021-1008 DONGHAE, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (Nov. 13, 2023) Seaman Apprentice Odell Gamble, from Harlem, New York, helps disconnect the brow from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during the sea and anchor detail for the ship’s departure from Donghae, Republic of Korea, Nov. 13. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.13.2023 Date Posted: 11.15.2023 02:59 Photo ID: 8123865 VIRIN: 231113-N-CV021-1008 Resolution: 6301x4201 Size: 1.95 MB Location: DONGHAE, KR Hometown: HARLEM, NY, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors aboard the destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a sea and anchor detail for the ship’s departure from Donghae, Republic of Korea [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.