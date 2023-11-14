231113-N-CV021-1084 DONGHAE, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (Nov. 13, 2023) Yeoman Seaman Dè’Tahj Hubbard, from Montezuma, Georgia, stands watch on the bridge aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during the sea and anchor detail for the ship’s departure from Donghae, Republic of Korea, Nov. 13. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2023 02:59
|Photo ID:
|8123863
|VIRIN:
|231113-N-CV021-1084
|Resolution:
|5438x3625
|Size:
|968.26 KB
|Location:
|DONGHAE, KR
|Hometown:
|MONTEZUMA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors aboard the destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a sea and anchor detail for the ship's departure from Donghae, Republic of Korea [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS
