COMLOG WESTPAC Hosts Naval Air Force Reserve

231113-N-JC800-1095 SINGAPORE (Nov. 13, 2023) – Rear Adm. Mark A Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73), center-left, takes a group photo with Rear Adm. Brad Dunham, Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve, center-right, during a scheduled visit to Singapore Naval Installation (SNI). COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners, to sustain patrols in the Indo-Pacific, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)
