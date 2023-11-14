Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMLOG WESTPAC Hosts Naval Air Force Reserve [Image 6 of 9]

    COMLOG WESTPAC Hosts Naval Air Force Reserve

    SINGAPORE

    11.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Heath Zeigler 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    231113-N-JC800-1081 SINGAPORE (Nov. 13, 2023) –Capt. Frank Okata, Singapore Area Coordinator (SAC), left, gives a tour of the Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI) wharves to Rear Adm. Brad Dunham, Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve, right, during a scheduled visit to Singapore. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners, to sustain patrols in the Indo-Pacific, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 02:59
    VIRIN: 231113-N-JC800-1081
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMLOG WESTPAC Hosts Naval Air Force Reserve [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CLWP
    COMLOG

