    Theodore Roosevelt Refuels Halsey at Sea [Image 12 of 12]

    Theodore Roosevelt Refuels Halsey at Sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.12.2023

    Photo by Seaman Adina Phebus 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 12, 2023) U.S. Sailors handle the phone and distance line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) during a fueling-at-sea with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 12, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine (CSG 9), and Halsey are conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adina Phebus)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2023
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Theodore Roosevelt Refuels Halsey at Sea [Image 12 of 12], by SN Adina Phebus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

