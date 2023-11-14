Native American Heritage Month at Misawa

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Cheronica Blandburg, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, talks to Native American Association members during a Native American Heritage Month Ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 3, 2023. The ceremony had Native American Association members speak on the significance of the month along with describing the items that were on the table that included fry bread, glass bead art, porcupine quills and a deer pelt. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

