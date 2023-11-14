Michael Nelson, Native American Association member, talks to a participant during the Native American Heritage Month Ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 3, 2023. The ceremony was held to celebrate the start of Native American Heritage Month by having the Native American Association members introduce themselves and give background information along with a cake cutting and cultural items on display. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2023 01:01
|Photo ID:
|8123803
|VIRIN:
|231103-F-TG061-1113
|Resolution:
|2048x1638
|Size:
|940.89 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Native American Heritage Month at Misawa [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
