Michael Nelson, Native American Association member, talks to a participant during the Native American Heritage Month Ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 3, 2023. The ceremony was held to celebrate the start of Native American Heritage Month by having the Native American Association members introduce themselves and give background information along with a cake cutting and cultural items on display. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

Date Taken: 11.03.2023
This work, Native American Heritage Month at Misawa, by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.