U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Cheronica Blandburg, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, cuts a cake with Michael Nelson, Native American Association member, during the Native American Heritage Month Ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 3, 2023. The month originally started as Native American Awareness Week, but it was then extended to the month of November by President George H. W. Bush on Aug. 3, 1990. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2023 01:01
|Photo ID:
|8123802
|VIRIN:
|231103-F-TG061-1091
|Resolution:
|2048x1638
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Native American Heritage Month at Misawa [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
