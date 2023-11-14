U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Cheronica Blandburg, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, cuts a cake with Michael Nelson, Native American Association member, during the Native American Heritage Month Ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 3, 2023. The month originally started as Native American Awareness Week, but it was then extended to the month of November by President George H. W. Bush on Aug. 3, 1990. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.15.2023 01:01 Photo ID: 8123802 VIRIN: 231103-F-TG061-1091 Resolution: 2048x1638 Size: 1.05 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Native American Heritage Month at Misawa [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.