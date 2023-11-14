Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Native American Heritage Month at Misawa [Image 2 of 5]

    Native American Heritage Month at Misawa

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Decorations sit on a display table during the Native American Heritage Month Ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 3, 2023. The ceremony had Native American Association members speak on the significance of the month along with describing the items that were on the table that included fry bread, glass bead art, porcupine quills and a deer pelt. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 01:01
    Photo ID: 8123801
    VIRIN: 231103-F-TG061-1038
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 563.16 KB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Native American Heritage Month at Misawa [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Native American Heritage Month at Misawa
    Native American Heritage Month at Misawa
    Native American Heritage Month at Misawa
    Native American Heritage Month at Misawa
    Native American Heritage Month at Misawa

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NativeAmericanHeritageMonth #TeamMisawa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT