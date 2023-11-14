Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Native American Heritage Month at Misawa [Image 1 of 5]

    Native American Heritage Month at Misawa

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Native American Association members stand behind a display during the Native American Heritage Month Ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 3, 2023. The month originally started as Native American Awareness Week, but it was then extended to the month of November by President George H. W. Bush on Aug. 3, 1990. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 01:01
    Photo ID: 8123800
    VIRIN: 231103-F-TG061-1008
    Resolution: 2048x1362
    Size: 696.8 KB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Native American Heritage Month at Misawa [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #NativeAmericanHeritageMonth #TeamMisawa

