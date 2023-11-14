Native American Association members stand behind a display during the Native American Heritage Month Ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 3, 2023. The month originally started as Native American Awareness Week, but it was then extended to the month of November by President George H. W. Bush on Aug. 3, 1990. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.15.2023 01:01 Photo ID: 8123800 VIRIN: 231103-F-TG061-1008 Resolution: 2048x1362 Size: 696.8 KB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Native American Heritage Month at Misawa [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.