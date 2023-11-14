Osprey Ops on the TR

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 12, 2023) An MV-22 Osprey, assigned to the “Titans” of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, lifts off from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 12, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine (CSG 9), is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Craig Z. Rodarte)

