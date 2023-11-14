Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osprey Ops on the TR [Image 10 of 12]

    Osprey Ops on the TR

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.12.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 12, 2023) An MV-22 Osprey, assigned to the “Titans” of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, lifts off from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 12, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine (CSG 9), is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Craig Z. Rodarte)

