Theodore Roosevelt Refuels Halsey at Sea

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 12, 2023) U.S. Sailors handle a line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) during a fueling-at-sea with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 12, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine (CSG 9), and Halsey are conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adina Phebus)

