PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 14, 2023) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) steams in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 14. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
