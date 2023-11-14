Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KAMANDAG 7: 3d LLB Celebrates 248th Marine Corps Birthday [Image 14 of 15]

    KAMANDAG 7: 3d LLB Celebrates 248th Marine Corps Birthday

    CAMP CAPE BOJEADOR, PHILIPPINES

    11.10.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Erin Scudder 

    3rd Marine Division     

    Philippine Marine Col. Jose Marie Santos, deputy commander with 4th Marine Brigade, addresses U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3d Littoral Logistics Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, Philippine Marines with 4th Marine Brigade, and service members with the Japanese Ground Self-Defense force and the United Kingdom during the celebration of the 248th Marine Corps Birthday during KAMANDAG 7 at Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, Nov. 10, 2023. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led bilateral exercise aimed at improving multinational readiness, relationships, and mutual capabilities in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the seventh iteration of this exercise and includes participants from Japan, the Republic of Korea, and observers from the United Kingdom. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Erin Scudder)

